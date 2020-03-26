Edition: International
Comcast tops 4 Gbps in full Docsis 4.0 trial with Broadcom

Friday 14 January 2022 | 08:46 CET | News
Comcast announced the successful test of a prototype 10G modem. In a world-first lab test, a Full Duplex Docsis 4.0 SoC cable modem built by Broadcom delivered upload and download speeds faster than 4 Gbps powered by 10G network technology. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Broadcom / Comcast
Countries: United States
Related

Charter reaches 8.5 Gbps down, 6 Gbps up in Docsis 4.0 FDD test
Published 05 Jan 2022 15:29 CET | United States
Vecima Networks and US cable operator Charter Communications announced a new milestone in developing Docsis 4.0. They have ...

Comcast launches new Wi-Fi 6E gateway
Published 04 Jan 2022 09:56 CET | United States
Comcast announced its next generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E. Comcast's most powerful device to date, the ...

Comcast to delay data caps in Northeast until at least after 2022
Published 17 Dec 2021 11:06 CET | United States
Comcast has confirmed it will not impose data caps and usage-based broadband policies in its Northeast division in 2022, ...

Comcast installs free Wi-Fi at 1,000th Lift Zone Community Center
Published 16 Dec 2021 15:15 CET | United States
Comcast installed free Wi-Fi in its 1,000th Lift Zone, in St. Paul, Minnesota at The Sanneh Foundation's Seton Center. The ...

Casa Systems accelerates path to 10G with MAC Architecture platform
Published 19 Nov 2021 11:17 CET | World
Casa Systems has announced the availability of its new Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) platform, saying it paves the way to true ...

Comcast announces 10G milestone with Docsis 4.0 demo
Published 18 Oct 2021 11:59 CET | United States
Comcast said its team conducted at the Virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 what it calls the world's first test of a 10G connection ...

Comcast reaches 4 Gbps with Full Duplex chip

Published 23 Apr 2021 12:45 CET | World
Comcast announced what it says is another 10G technical milestone, conducting the first live lab test of the Full Duplex DOCSIS ...

Comcast delivers 1.25 Gbps over live network in Florida's Jacksonville
Published 09 Oct 2020 09:24 CET | United States
US cable operator Comcast said it has achieved a 10G technical milestone, delivering 1.25 Gbps upload and download speeds in a ...

CableLabs publishes Docsis 4.0 standard to take cable networks to 10G
Published 26 Mar 2020 16:32 CET | World
CableLabs announced the release of the Docsis 4.0 specification, to take coax cable networks to speeds of 10 Gbps. This doubles ...





