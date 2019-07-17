Edition: International
Wireless

Consortium to test 5G infotainment services in Seoul and Glasgow Metro

Wednesday 17 July 2019 | 09:42 CET | News
A public/private consortium is looking to test 5G connections in the Glasgow Metro, and possible also on the London Underground, ISPreview reported. The joint GBP 2.4 million project is being led by South Korea and the 5G RailNext Consortium, made up of Cisco and a number of other organisations incluing British SMEs Soluis and Ampletime, the University of Strathclyde and the Glasgow City Council. It will look to support uninterrupted infotainment, such as travel services, entertainment and advertising, to people traveling underground. 

The project is scheduled to run from August to March 2021 and will also look to include augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) content through wearable devices such as headsets. It comes under the UK government’s wider 5G Testbeds and Trials (5GTT) programme. 

The first live deployment of the 5G based mobile infotainment service into a subway environment will be taking place across the Seoul Metro system in South Korea. The trial will then start in the Glasgow Metro, and if successful, on the London Underground and New York Metro.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cisco
Countries: Korea, Republic of / United Kingdom
