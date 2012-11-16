Edition: International
Cyfrowy Polsat to consider sale of telecom infrastructure

Thursday 24 September 2020 | 16:17 CET | News

Polish company Cyfrowy Polsat announced a review of various strategic options regarding the potential sale of telecom infrastructure belonging to the Polsat Group and owned by Polkomtel Infrastruktura, a subsidiary of Cyfrowy Polsat. The idea behind the review to support the Polsat Group's long-term strategy.

Different strategic options will be considered over the course of the planned review, such as the sale of Polkomtel Infrastruktura shares, the sale of all or part of the telecom infrastructure belonging to Polkomtel Infrastruktura, strategic partnerships or the establishment of a joint-venture with a strategic investors. 

Cyfrowy Polsat said it plans start talks with various parties that might potentially be interested in the acquisition of Polkomtel Infrastruktura or the telecom infrastructure belonging to Polkomtel Infrastruktura. Cyfrowy Polsat will also allow select parties to conduct due diligence on Polkomtel Infrastruktura  and the telecommunication infrastructure belonging to Polkomtel Infrastruktura.

Trigon Investment Banking and Greenberg Traurig Grzesiak will be the financial and legal advisors, respectively.



Categories: General
Companies: Cyfrowy Polsat / Polkomtel
Countries: Poland
