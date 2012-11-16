Cyfrowy Polsat to consider sale of telecom infrastructure

Polish company Cyfrowy Polsat announced a review of various strategic options regarding the potential sale of telecom infrastructure belonging to the Polsat Group and owned by Polkomtel Infrastruktura, a subsidiary of Cyfrowy Polsat. The idea behind the review to support the Polsat Group's long-term strategy.
Different strategic options will be considered over the course of the planned review, such as the sale of Polkomtel Infrastruktura shares, the sale of all or part of the telecom infrastructure belonging to Polkomtel Infrastruktura, strategic partnerships or the establishment of a joint-venture with a strategic investors.
Cyfrowy Polsat said it plans start talks with various parties that might potentially be interested in the acquisition of Polkomtel Infrastruktura or the telecom infrastructure belonging to Polkomtel Infrastruktura. Cyfrowy Polsat will also allow select parties to conduct due diligence on Polkomtel Infrastruktura and the telecommunication infrastructure belonging to Polkomtel Infrastruktura.
Trigon Investment Banking and Greenberg Traurig Grzesiak will be the financial and legal advisors, respectively.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions