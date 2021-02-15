Edition: International
DAZN close to deal to acquire BT Sport - report

Thursday 13 January 2022 | 09:55 CET | News
Global sports streaming platform Dazn is close to an agreement to acquire BT Sport in a USD 800 million deal, reports Reuters. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: BT / Dazn / Discovery
Countries: United Kingdom
Related

Discovery, BT in sports broadcasting partnership talks - report
Published 06 Dec 2021 11:27 CET | United Kingdom
US media group Discovery is in talks with BT Sport about a partnership, a move that would threaten the sale of BT Sport to global ...

Dazn in advanced talks to acquire BT Sport - report
Published 22 Sep 2021 10:50 CET | United Kingdom
Global sports streaming service Dazn is in advanced talks to acquire BT Sport, reports the Financial Times. According to unnamed ...

Dazn interested in BT Sport takeover to secure UK Premier League rights - report
Published 20 Sep 2021 10:09 CET | United Kingdom
Global streaming platform Dazn is interested in acquiring BT Sport, reports The Times....

News UK in talks about partnership with BT Sport - report
Published 22 Jun 2021 10:24 CET | United Kingdom
BT has held talks with Rupert Murdoch's News UK about a potential partnership for its TV arm, reports The Telegraph citing ...

ITV interested in taking stake in BT Sport - report
Published 30 Apr 2021 10:49 CET | United Kingdom
UK public service broadcaster ITV is in talks to acquire a stake in BT Sport, a move which could bring top-flight Premier League ...

BT confirms early-stage talks to sell stake in sports business
Published 29 Apr 2021 09:42 CET | United Kingdom
BT has issued a statement confirming early-stage talks with a number of partners to examine ways of generating investment and ...

Premier League considers rolling over existing domestic TV rights deals - report
Published 26 Apr 2021 12:09 CET | United Kingdom
The Premier League is in talks to abandon its TV rights auction and instead roll over existing deals with BT, Sky and Amazon, ...

DAZN considering bid for Premier League TV rights in UK - report
Published 15 Feb 2021 11:15 CET | United Kingdom
Sports streaming platform DAZN is considering a bid for live Premier League football TV rights in the UK, increasing competition ...





