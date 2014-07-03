Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Deegan to replace Coimbra as Vodafone Spain CEO

Thursday 1 October 2020 | 09:34 CET | News

Vodafone has announced the appointment of Colman Deegan as new CEO of Vodafone Spain, replacing Antonio Coimbra who is stepping down after 8 years at the helm to become non-executive chairman of the company. Deegan joined Vodafone in 1998 and has held senior roles in group Finance & M&A as well as CFO roles in Vodafone India and Vodafone Italia. He has been chief executive of Vodafone Turkey since 2016, achieving a double-digit growth in service revenue, said the company. He will also be joining the Vodafone Group Executive Committee.

Coimbra has been with Vodafone for 28 years, starting as commercial director at Telecel (now Vodafone Portugal). During his 8 years as CEO of Spain he oversaw the integration of broadband provider Ono in 2014, converted the company into a fully converged operator as well as the first to launch commercial 5G services back in June 2019.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone Group / Vodafone Spain / Vodafone Turkey
Countries: Spain / Turkey
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone Spain urges govt to spend 'at least' EUR 2 bln on 5G push
Published 11 Sep 2020 10:04 CET | Spain
The Spanish government must allocate a minimum of 10 percent of the public funds envisaged in its Spain Digital 2025 plan to ...

Vodafone activates 5G in 6 more Spanish cities, 21 in total
Published 13 May 2020 10:51 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has activated its 5G network in 6 more cities following the technology's launch in an initial 15 cities last ...

Vodafone Spain to switch on 5G network in 15 cities on 15 June
Published 10 Jun 2019 14:39 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has confirmed that it will be launching the country's first commercial 5G network in 15 cities on 15 June. The ...

ITU Vodafone Future Lab gets opened in Istanbul
Published 01 May 2019 16:03 CET | Turkey
Vodafone Turkey and Istanbul Technical University (ITU) announced the opening of their ITU Vodafone Future Lab. ITU Vodafone ...

Vodafone Turkey names Deegan as new CEO
Published 23 Aug 2016 11:42 CET | Turkey
Vodafone Turkey appointed Colman Deegan as CEO, effective 19 September. He will report to Vodafone Group Africa, Middle East, ...

EC approves Vodafone's EUR 7.2 bln takeover of Ono
Published 03 Jul 2014 09:00 CET | Spain
The European Commission has approved Vodafone's EUR 7.2 billion takeover of Spanish cable provider Ono without conditions. The ...





Related Info

Vodafone Spain urges govt to spend 'at least' EUR 2 bln on 5G push
11 Sep | Spain | News
Vodafone activates 5G in 6 more Spanish cities, 21 in total
13 May | Spain | News
Vodafone Spain to switch on 5G network in 15 cities on 15 June
10 Jun 2019 | Spain | News
ITU Vodafone Future Lab gets opened in Istanbul
1 May 2019 | Turkey | News
Vodafone Turkey names Deegan as new CEO
23 Aug 2016 | Turkey | News
EC approves Vodafone's EUR 7.2 bln takeover of Ono
3 Jul 2014 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Sep VMworld
01 Oct Twilio Investor Day
01 Oct Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q2
02 Oct NTT IR Day
02 Oct Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q2
05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
07 Oct RSPG Plenary meeting
08 Oct Marvell Technology Investor Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now