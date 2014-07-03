Deegan to replace Coimbra as Vodafone Spain CEO

Vodafone has announced the appointment of Colman Deegan as new CEO of Vodafone Spain, replacing Antonio Coimbra who is stepping down after 8 years at the helm to become non-executive chairman of the company. Deegan joined Vodafone in 1998 and has held senior roles in group Finance & M&A as well as CFO roles in Vodafone India and Vodafone Italia. He has been chief executive of Vodafone Turkey since 2016, achieving a double-digit growth in service revenue, said the company. He will also be joining the Vodafone Group Executive Committee.
Coimbra has been with Vodafone for 28 years, starting as commercial director at Telecel (now Vodafone Portugal). During his 8 years as CEO of Spain he oversaw the integration of broadband provider Ono in 2014, converted the company into a fully converged operator as well as the first to launch commercial 5G services back in June 2019.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions