Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Delta Fiber secures EUR 2 bln funding to expand network to 2 mln premises

Monday 2 August 2021 | 08:29 CET | News
Delta Fiber has secured EUR 2 billion in financing to expand its fibre network in the Netherlands. The money will support the deployment of XGS-PON technology, which started in May already.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Delta Fiber
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dutch take more fibre subscriptions in Q1, amid falling copper usage - ACM

Published 30 Jul 2021 09:45 CET | Netherlands
The Netherlands had a total of 7.5 million broadband connections at the end of the first quarter. The number of households opting ...

Netherlands reaches half of all homes with access to fibre network
Published 16 Jul 2021 11:07 CET | Netherlands
The Netherlands has passed the milestone of half of all households connected to fibre networks. The 4 millionth connection was ...

Netherlands reaches quarter of broadband homes subscribed to FTTH in Q1
Published 17 Jun 2021 09:32 CET | Netherlands
A quarter of home broadband connections in the Netherlands are now based on FTTH, with nearly 2 million fibre subscribers as of ...

Delta Fiber to deploy 10 Gbps fibre network with Nokia infrastructure
Published 01 Jun 2021 12:57 CET | Netherlands
Nokia has signed a deal to provide Delta Fiber Netherlands with the infrastructure for a 10 Gbps broadband network. The sole ...

Netherlands heading towards unsustainable situation of 3 gigabit networks
Published 17 May 2021 14:48 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch market for superfast networks is becoming more complicated. Subscribers will in future have a choice of none, one, two ...

Dutch FTTH competition drives record 533,000 homes passed in 2020
Published 17 Mar 2021 13:27 CET | Netherlands
Competition in the Dutch FTTH market is intensifying, driving a record 533,000 new fibre connections built in 2020, according to ...

TP:Notes: Delta Fiber looks to accelerate roll-out, reach 1 mln premises passed by year-end
Published 10 Mar 2021 10:34 CET | Netherlands
Summary: Delta Fiber is shifting its roll-out from rural areas to larger towns and villages, in an effort to reach 1 million ...





Related Info

Dutch take more fibre subscriptions in Q1, amid falling copper usage - ACM
30 Jul | Netherlands | News
Netherlands reaches half of all homes with access to fibre network
16 Jul | Netherlands | News
Netherlands reaches quarter of broadband homes subscribed to FTTH in Q1
17 Jun | Netherlands | News
Delta Fiber to deploy 10 Gbps fibre network with Nokia infrastructure
1 Jun | Netherlands | News
Netherlands heading towards unsustainable situation of 3 gigabit networks
17 May | Netherlands | Commentary
Dutch FTTH competition drives record 533,000 homes passed in 2020
17 Mar | Netherlands | News
TP:Notes: Delta Fiber looks to accelerate roll-out, reach 1 mln premises passed by year-end
10 Mar | Netherlands | Commentary

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Aug SBA Communications Q2
02 Aug NXP Semiconductors Q2
02 Aug Arista Networks Q2
02 Aug Ceragon Networks Q2
02 Aug DSP Group Q2 2021
02 Aug ON Semiconductor Q2
02 Aug DZS Q2
02 Aug Harmonic Q2
03 Aug Infinera Q3 2021
03 Aug NeoPhotonics Q2 2021
03 Aug Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
03 Aug Echostar Q2 2021
03 Aug Akamai Technologies Q2 2021
03 Aug Alibaba Q2 2021
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2021
03 Aug Bredband2 Q2 2021
03 Aug Sequans Q2 2021
04 Aug Intred Q2 2021
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
04 Aug Lumen Technologies Q2
04 Aug EA fiscal Q1
04 Aug Viavi Q4
04 Aug 8x8 fiscal Q1
04 Aug Digi International fiscal Q3
04 Aug Aferian interim results
04 Aug Liberty Latin America Q2 2021
04 Aug Smith Micro Q2 2021
04 Aug Inseego Q2 2021
04 Aug Qorvo fiscal Q1
04 Aug Roku Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now