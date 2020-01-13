Edition: International
Netherlands reaches half of all homes with access to fibre network

Friday 16 July 2021 | 11:07 CET | News
The Netherlands has passed the milestone of half of all households connected to fibre networks. The 4 millionth connection was reached in Zwartewaterland on 15 July, the industry group NLconnect announced. Local politicians and network operator Delta Fiber held a ceremony to mark the achievement in the Overijssel town, where Delta is rolling out a network with Rendo. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Delta Fiber
Countries: Netherlands
