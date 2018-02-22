Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Deutsche Telekom extends CEO contract for 5 years

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 16:27 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom said it has extended the contract of chief executive officer Tim Hoettges for a further five years. He has served as CEO since 2014 and his current contract runs until the end of 2023.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom floats Deutsche Post CEO as next supervisory board chair - report

Published 06 Dec 2021 10:20 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom could name the CEO of Deutsche Post, Frank Appel, as the new chairman of its supervisory board, Handelsblatt ...

Deutsche Telekom partners Weaveworks to roll out cloud-native 5G networks with Kubernetes
Published 01 Dec 2021 10:13 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it is partnering with Weaveworks to build cloud-native 5G networks with Kubernetes, the open-source system ...

Deutsche Telekom yet to find successor to supervisory board chair - report

Published 31 Mar 2021 11:08 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom is yet to find a successor to supervisory board chairman Ulrich Lehner, Handelsblatt reports. Lehner intended to ...

Deutsche Telekom chairman to outline succession plans at next AGM - report
Published 20 Feb 2020 11:23 CET | Germany
Ulrich Lehner, the chairman of the supervisory board at Deutsche Telekom, will outline the timetable to find his successor at the ...

Deutsche Telekom reorganizes management board

Published 22 May 2019 16:27 CET | Germany
Telekom's supervisory board decided to merge the divisions Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance with Human Resources under ...

Deutsche Telekom extends CEO contract, names new CFO
Published 22 Feb 2018 08:11 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom has extended the contract of CEO Tim Hoettges for another five years. Hoettges took up the position in 2014 and ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom floats Deutsche Post CEO as next supervisory board chair - report
6 Dec | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom partners Weaveworks to roll out cloud-native 5G networks with Kubernetes
1 Dec | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom yet to find successor to supervisory board chair - report
31 Mar | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom chairman to outline succession plans at next AGM - report
20 Feb 2020 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom reorganizes management board
22 May 2019 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom extends CEO contract, names new CFO
22 Feb 2018 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now