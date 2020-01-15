Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Deutsche Telekom forms GlasfaserPlus venture with IFM Investors to expand rural FTTH

Friday 5 November 2021 | 10:47 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom said it has agreed to form the 50-50 joint venture GlasfaserPlus with Australian fund manager IFM Investors, which is owned by 23 pension funds. IFM is investing through the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund and will pay EUR 900 million for 50 percent of GlasfaserPlus, valuing the new company at EUR 1.8 billion. The initial payment from the co-investor enables Deutsche Telekom to finance part of its equity obligations in the venture.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom close to signing fibre joint venture investment deal with Australia's IFM - report

Published 01 Nov 2021 10:02 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom is close to establishing a joint venture with Australian investor IFM to supply fibre network connectivity to 4 ...

Deutsche Telekom increases fibre connections to 2.9 mln in September

Published 25 Oct 2021 16:45 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it connected 187,000 households to pure fibre internet services in September, bringing the total number of ...

Liberty Global forms JV with InfraVia Capital to build FTTH networks in Germany
Published 24 Sep 2021 09:32 CET | Germany
Liberty Global Ventures, the investment arm of cable group Liberty Global, has set up a joint venture with private equity firm ...

Allianz plans EUR 700 mln investment in fibre projects

Published 13 Nov 2020 11:04 CET | Germany
Allianz Lebensversicherungs, the life insurer in the Allianz group, plans to invest over EUR 700 million of its clients' funds in ...

Deutsche Telekom plans JV with SK Telecom for 5G in-building solutions

Published 09 Nov 2020 16:26 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom is expanding its partnership with SK Telecom to form a joint venture on advanced 5G in-building solutions. Each ...

Deutsche Telekom, Ewe start fibre joint venture Glasfaser Nordwest
Published 15 Jan 2020 16:13 CET | Germany
Prostak led the Market Development operations within the sales management team at Telekom Deutschland's Wholesale Center in Bonn. ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom close to signing fibre joint venture investment deal with Australia's IFM - report
1 Nov | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom increases fibre connections to 2.9 mln in September
25 Oct | Germany | News
Liberty Global forms JV with InfraVia Capital to build FTTH networks in Germany
24 Sep | Germany | News
Allianz plans EUR 700 mln investment in fibre projects
13 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom plans JV with SK Telecom for 5G in-building solutions
9 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom, Ewe start fibre joint venture Glasfaser Nordwest
15 Jan 2020 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Nov Intred Q3 2021
05 Nov Telus International Q3
05 Nov TDC Q3
05 Nov Telesat Q3
05 Nov Amdocs analyst meeting
08 Nov Synchronoss Technologies Q3 2021
08 Nov Xperi Q3 2021
08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
09 Nov Telkom interim results
09 Nov Bredband2 Q3 results
09 Nov United Internet Q3 2021
09 Nov Net Insight Q3 2021
09 Nov RingCentral Q3 2021
09 Nov FuboTV Q3 2021
09 Nov McAfee Q3 2021
09 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2021
09 Nov Allot Q3 2021
09 Nov Viasat fiscal Q2
09 Nov Echostar Q3 2021
09 Nov Ericsson investors day
10 Nov NTT fiscal Q2
10 Nov Starhub Q3 2021
10 Nov The Walt Disney Company fiscal Q4
10 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2021
11 Nov Multichoice H1 results
11 Nov Singtel fiscal H1
11 Nov Pexip Q3 2021
11 Nov Optiva Q3 2021
11 Nov Cogeco fiscal Q4
11 Nov Radcom Q3 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now