Deutsche Telekom names former Proximus CEO Leroy head of Europe

Tuesday 8 September 2020 | 17:05 CET | News

Deutsche Telekom announced that the former CEO of Proximus, Dominique Leroy, will be the new board member for Deutsche Telekom's Europe segment, effective 01 November. Leroy succeeds Srini Gopalan, who was earlier named the new head of the German segment of the business. 

Leroy worked previously at Unilever, lastly as Managing Director for Belgium and Luxembourg, and in 2011 joined Proximus, where she became Head of the Consumer Market and then CEO from 2014 to 2019. During this time, she managed to turn around the company with a continuous growth phase and a focus on customer experience, Telekom said. 

Leroy stepped down in 2019 to join Dutch operator KPN as CEO, but later withdrew from the new position after becoming involved in an insider-trading scandal in Belgium. Leroy recently agreed to settle the case with a fine. 


Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Proximus
Countries: Europe / Germany
