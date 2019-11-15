Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom offers Hybrid 5G test to 800 home internet customers

Monday 29 November 2021 | 16:46 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom said it is offering the Speedport Smart 4 router in combination with an outdoor 5G antenna free of charge to help customers boost their home internet speeds. Telekom is offering a test of the new hybrid system to 800 interested customers until next August.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

