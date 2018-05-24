Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom Q2 revenues turn lower on weak dollar, but EBITDA forecast raised again

Thursday 12 August 2021 | 08:39 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom reported lower results for the second quarter, hurt by the weaker dollar. On an organic basis, revenue was still up 6.8 percent to EUR 26.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA AL increased 1.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 9.4 billion. For the full year, Telekom expects adjusted EBITDA to pass EUR 37.2 billion, compared to a forecast in May for more than EUR 37 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / T-Mobile US
Countries: Europe / Germany / United States
