Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Deutsche Telekom plans higher FY dividend after 80% growth in Q3 cash flow

Friday 12 November 2021 | 08:49 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom has again raised its full-year guidance and promised a higher dividend for 2021, of EUR 0.64 per share versus EUR 0.60 a year ago. Following strong results in the US, Germany and the rest of Europe, the company expects an EBITDA al result of around EUR 38 billion this year, compared to a previous estimate of EUR 37.2 billion, and the forecast for free cash flow AL increases to around EUR 8.5 billion from at least EUR 8.0 billion. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Sprint / T-Mobile US / T-Systems
Countries: Europe / Germany / United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

OTE revenues increase by 2% in Q3 to EUR 861 mln
Published 12 Nov 2021 12:35 CET | Greece
OTE Group saw its revenues increase by 1.8 percent in Q3 to EUR 861.4 million. In Greece, revenues were up 3.5 percent to EUR ...

Deutsche Telekom on growth path in Germany, adds 276,000 fibre connections in Q3
Published 12 Nov 2021 09:12 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said its revenues in Germany rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 to EUR 6 billion. ...

Magyar Telekom revenue up 6% to HUF 178 bln in Q3
Published 11 Nov 2021 09:35 CET | Hungary
Magyar Telekom saw its revenue increase by 6.2 percent year-on-year to HUF 178.1 billion in Q3, primarily driven by increases in ...

Deutsche Telekom forms GlasfaserPlus venture with IFM Investors to expand rural FTTH

Published 05 Nov 2021 10:47 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it has agreed to form the 50-50 joint venture GlasfaserPlus with Australian fund manager IFM Investors, ...

T-Mobile US ups FY forecast on merger benefits; Q3 service revenue grows 4%
Published 03 Nov 2021 08:47 CET | United States
T-Mobile US saw its net profit nearly halve in the third quarter due to costs for its takeover and integration of Sprint. ...

Hrvatski Telekom Q3 revenues fall 4%, EBITDA still up 8%
Published 28 Oct 2021 10:37 CET | Croatia (Hrvatska)
Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom Group achieved revenue of HRK 1.91 billion in the third quarter of 2021, down 4.2 percent ...

Deutsche Telekom to increase stake in T-Mobile US to over 48% in share swap with Softbank
Published 07 Sep 2021 09:25 CET | United States
Deutsche Telekom announced plans to increase its stake in T-Mobile US. It will use part of the proceeds from the just announced ...

Deutsche Telekom Q2 revenues turn lower on weak dollar, but EBITDA forecast raised again
Published 12 Aug 2021 08:39 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom reported lower results for the second quarter, hurt by the weaker dollar. On an organic basis, revenue was still ...

Deutsche Telekom targets 1-2% revenue growth, 3-5% higher EBITDA under new targets
Published 20 May 2021 09:16 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom has set new strategic growth targets for the medium-term up to 2024. 5G and fibre, but also sustainability and a ...

Deutsche Telekom raises FY guidance after Q1 EBITDA grows 41%
Published 12 May 2021 08:18 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom has raised its guidance for full-year results following what the company calls "a flying start" to the year. Net ...





Related Info

OTE revenues increase by 2% in Q3 to EUR 861 mln
12:35 | Greece | News
Deutsche Telekom on growth path in Germany, adds 276,000 fibre connections in Q3
09:12 | Germany | News
Magyar Telekom revenue up 6% to HUF 178 bln in Q3
11 Nov | Hungary | News
Deutsche Telekom forms GlasfaserPlus venture with IFM Investors to expand rural FTTH
5 Nov | Germany | News
T-Mobile US ups FY forecast on merger benefits; Q3 service revenue grows 4%
3 Nov | United States | News
Hrvatski Telekom Q3 revenues fall 4%, EBITDA still up 8%
28 Oct | Croatia (Hrvatska) | News
Deutsche Telekom to increase stake in T-Mobile US to over 48% in share swap with Softbank
7 Sep | United States | News
Deutsche Telekom Q2 revenues turn lower on weak dollar, but EBITDA forecast raised again
12 Aug | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom targets 1-2% revenue growth, 3-5% higher EBITDA under new targets
20 May | Europe | News
Deutsche Telekom raises FY guidance after Q1 EBITDA grows 41%
12 May | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
12 Nov OTE Q3 2021
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2021
12 Nov Digi Communications Q3 2021
15 Nov Sohu.com Q3 2021
15 Nov Vodacom H1 results
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov OVHcloud FY results
16 Nov Samsung Electronics Investors Forum
16 Nov Telecoms World Asia
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
17 Nov Nvidia fiscal Q3
17 Nov MTS Q3 2021
17 Nov Baidu Q3 2021
17 Nov iQiyi Q3 2021
17 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
18 Nov FCC meeting
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now