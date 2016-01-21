Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom raises FY guidance after Q1 EBITDA grows 41%

Wednesday 12 May 2021 | 08:18 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom has raised its guidance for full-year results following what the company calls "a flying start" to the year. Net revenue in the first quarter rose 32.3 percent to EUR 26.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA AL increased 41.3 percent to EUR 9.2 billion, driven mainly by the acquisition of Sprint in the US. On an organic basis, revenue increased 7.1 percent and adjusted EBITDA AL was up 8.3 percent.

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Sprint / T-Mobile US
Countries: Europe / Germany / United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

