T-Mobile US raises FY outlook after strong subscriber growth, merger synergies in Q1

Wednesday 5 May 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
T-Mobile US added 1.4 million new customers in the first quarter, claiming the best performance in the industry and taking its total base to 103.4 million. After 1.2 million postpaid net additions, the operator raised its outlook for full-year growth to 4.4-4.9 million new postpaid subscribers from a previous outlook of 4.0-4.7 million. The company also raised its EBITDA and cash flow forecasts for 2021, helped by synergies from the Sprint merger coming through faster than expected.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sprint / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
