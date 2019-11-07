Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom targets 1-2% revenue growth, 3-5% higher EBITDA under new targets

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 09:16 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom has set new strategic growth targets for the medium-term up to 2024. 5G and fibre, but also sustainability and a pronounced presence in the B2B market, will drive growth in the coming years. Telekom aims to reach average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA of 3-5 percent and revenue of 1-2 percent, it said at its annual capital markets day.

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / T-Mobile US
Countries: Europe / Germany / United States
This article is part of dossier

T-Mobile NL bevestigt mogelijke desinvestering door Deutsche Telekom en bereidt zich voor
Published 20 May 2021 09:58 CET | Netherlands
Deutsche Telekom maakt tijdens de Capital Market Days 2021 bekend dat het een 'strategic review' begint voor twee ...

Deutsche Telekom plans to up stake in T-Mobile US to hold majority - report

Published 19 May 2021 15:27 CET | Europe | Update: 19 May 2021 16:51 CET
Deutsche Telekom plans to increase its stake in T-Mobile US to ultimately hold the majority of the company, Handelsblatt reports ...

Deutsche Telekom plans over 1 mln FTTH lines in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Duesseldorf

Published 17 May 2021 16:35 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom announced plans to expand its FTTH network in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Duesseldorf for over one million households ...

Deutsche Telekom raises FY guidance after Q1 EBITDA grows 41%
Published 12 May 2021 08:18 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom has raised its guidance for full-year results following what the company calls "a flying start" to the year. Net ...

Deutsche Telekom brings forward climate-neutral target to 2025
Published 01 Apr 2021 15:51 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it plans to achieve climate neutrality for in-house emissions by 2025 at the latest. Telekom originally ...

Deutsche Telekom invests EUR 36 bln in network infrastructure in past 7 years
Published 01 Apr 2021 11:21 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it has invested EUR 36 billion to build network infrastructure in Germany in the past seven years. The ...

Deutsche Telekom plans to cover 90% of population with 5G this year
Published 25 Mar 2021 16:08 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it plans to cover 90 percent of the German population with 5G this year. The operator will soon achieve the ...

T-Mobile US raises growth targets on higher merger synergies, 5G expansion plans
Published 12 Mar 2021 08:53 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has raised its mid-term growth guidance, saying it sees greater-than-expected synergies from the merger with Sprint ...

Deutsche Telekom reorganises marketing division responsibilities in Germany, Europe
Published 08 Mar 2021 09:28 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom said it is reorganising responsibilities in the marketing division in Germany and in Europe with effect from 01 ...

Deutsche Telekom defends strategy to expand FTTC network first
Published 05 Mar 2021 11:23 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it had strategically decided to expand the fibre to the curb (FTTC) network first, and in a second step the ...

Deutsche Telekom tops EUR 100 bln in FY revenue after Sprint takeover, EBITDA up 25%
Published 26 Feb 2021 08:36 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom passed EUR 100 billion in revenues for the first time in 2020, thanks to its takeover of US operator Sprint. ...

Deutsche Telekom plans 2 million new FTTH connections in 2021
Published 09 Feb 2021 08:45 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it will build one million FTTH connections in 2021 by its own means, and an additional number through ...

Deutsche Telekom to sell vehicle navigation patents at auction in December

Published 27 Oct 2020 15:27 CET | Germany
The sale is part of the German company's new strategy for patents. It will sell intellectual property that is not in line with ...

Deutsche Telekom tops FY forecasts, sees further growth in 2020
Published 19 Feb 2020 08:25 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom reported results for 2019 ahead of expectations and forecast further growth in 2020. Annual revenues increased ...

Deutsche Telekom lowers dividend on spectrum costs, sees higher FY EBITDA
Published 07 Nov 2019 08:28 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom has increased its outlook for full-year EBITDA, after improved results across its business in the first nine ...





