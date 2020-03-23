Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Deutsche Telekom seeks investors in German fibre company, speeds up T-Mobile NL sale - report

Thursday 17 June 2021 | 10:15 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom is seeking investors in a company it is creating to expand the fibre network in Germany, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the plans. Telekom is also speeding up the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands to cut its debt and free up cash for investment in infrastructure, it added.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / KKR / KPN / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Germany / Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom targets 1-2% revenue growth, 3-5% higher EBITDA under new targets
Published 20 May 2021 09:16 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom has set new strategic growth targets for the medium-term up to 2024. 5G and fibre, but also sustainability and a ...

Deutsche Telekom plans to up stake in T-Mobile US to hold majority - report

Published 19 May 2021 15:27 CET | Europe | Update: 19 May 2021 16:51 CET
Deutsche Telekom plans to increase its stake in T-Mobile US to ultimately hold the majority of the company, Handelsblatt reports ...

Deutsche Telekom plans over 1 mln FTTH lines in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Duesseldorf

Published 17 May 2021 16:35 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom announced plans to expand its FTTH network in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Duesseldorf for over one million households ...

KKR, Deutsche Telekom Capital set up new FTTH joint venture in Netherlands
Published 07 Apr 2021 08:59 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile Netherlands has found a new partner to expand its FTTH services. Its parent company Deutsche Telekom is partnering with ...

Deutsche Telekom raises global network investment to EUR 18 bln
Published 02 Apr 2021 11:40 CET | World
Deutsche Telekom is increasing the amount of its investment in network infrastructure worldwide to EUR 18.4 billion, and to over ...

Deutsche Telekom plans to build 1 million FTTH connections in Berlin

Published 15 Mar 2021 08:42 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it will build one million FTTH connections in Berlin in the coming years. The company plans to supply the ...

Deutsche Telekom defends strategy to expand FTTC network first
Published 05 Mar 2021 11:23 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it had strategically decided to expand the fibre to the curb (FTTC) network first, and in a second step the ...

Deutsche Telekom plans 2 million new FTTH connections in 2021
Published 09 Feb 2021 08:45 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it will build one million FTTH connections in 2021 by its own means, and an additional number through ...

Deutsche Telekom considers infrastructure IPO to retain control over T-Mobile NL- report
Published 12 Jan 2021 11:15 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom is considering an initial public offering for some of its infrastructure in order to generate income and keep ...

Deutsche Telekom may need to accept a lower price to shift T-Mobile Netherlands
Published 11 Jan 2021 17:22 CET | Netherlands
Deutsche Telekom has reportedly restarted the search for a buyer of its Dutch subsidiary, T-Mobile Netherlands. Dutch paper Het ...

T-Mobile Netherlands up for sale again, private equity interested - report
Published 11 Jan 2021 09:36 CET | Netherlands
Deutsche Telekom has put its Dutch subsidiary T-Mobile Netherlands up for sale, sources in the telecom and finance sectors told ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom targets 1-2% revenue growth, 3-5% higher EBITDA under new targets
20 May | Europe | News
Deutsche Telekom plans to up stake in T-Mobile US to hold majority - report
19 May | Europe | News
Deutsche Telekom plans over 1 mln FTTH lines in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Duesseldorf
17 May | Germany | News
KKR, Deutsche Telekom Capital set up new FTTH joint venture in Netherlands
7 Apr | Netherlands | News
Deutsche Telekom raises global network investment to EUR 18 bln
2 Apr | World | News
Deutsche Telekom plans to build 1 million FTTH connections in Berlin
15 Mar | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom defends strategy to expand FTTC network first
5 Mar | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom plans 2 million new FTTH connections in 2021
9 Feb | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom considers infrastructure IPO to retain control over T-Mobile NL- report
12 Jan | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom may need to accept a lower price to shift T-Mobile Netherlands
11 Jan | Netherlands | Commentary
T-Mobile Netherlands up for sale again, private equity interested - report
11 Jan | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jun Vivatech 2021
18 Jun Freenet AGM
21 Jun Vivendi AGM
21 Jun International Telecoms Week
21 Jun European Spectrum Congress
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
23 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1
24 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2021-Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now