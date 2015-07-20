Edition: International
KKR, Deutsche Telekom Capital set up new FTTH joint venture in Netherlands

Wednesday 7 April 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
T-Mobile Netherlands has found a new partner to expand its FTTH services. Its parent company Deutsche Telekom is partnering with investment group KKR on a new joint venture to roll out fibre infrastructure in the Netherlands. Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners will be the minority shareholder and KKR hold a majority stake in the company Open Dutch Fiber, while T-Mobile serves as the anchor tenant. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Glasfaser / Deutsche Telekom / KKR / KPN / Reggefiber / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

