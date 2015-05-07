Deutsche Telekom's Chief Brand Officer to leave in April

Deutsche Telekom said that Chief Brand Officer Hans-Christian Schwingen will leave the company from 01 April. Ulrich Klenke, former CEO of the advertising agency Ogilvy and most recently a consultant for Volkswagen, will succeed Schwingen.
In his new role, Klenke will report directly to the CEO of Deutsche Telekom, Tim Hoettges. Klenke spent two years as a management consultant, mainly for Volkswagen, contributing to the the introduction of the carmaker's electric mobility brand ID. in 28 European markets. He began his career at Daimler, where he worked in the early 2000s for the brand and product communication of Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge in the German sales organization of the group. Klenke then moved to DDB Berlin as Managing Director. In 2007, he became head of marketing at Deutsche Bahn, and in 2015 CEO of the advertising agency Ogilvy Germany.
Schwingen’s legacy at Deutsche Telekom includes the combination of the independent brand activities T-Home, T-Mobile and T-Online under the international brand "T". His contribution laid the the foundation for the organizational merger of the fixed-network and mobile communications divisions to form an integrated full-service provider on the brand side.
