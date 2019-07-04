Digicel files for bankruptcy under debt restructuring plan

According to court documents filed last week, Digicel Group One Limited has around USD 7.4 billion in outstanding debt and is seeking to restructure nearly USD 2 billion as part of an agreement with shareholders. A Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing is sought in part when insolvencies involve assets, creditors and debtors from various countries. "As a result, the group finds itself with unsustainable levels of indebtedness," said the company.
Local daily the Jamaica Observer said the company confirmed it had filed a proposed scheme of arrangement in the Bermudian courts in connection with Digicel Group One Limited, an intermediate financing holding company. “It's important to point out that this will have no impact on our day-to-day operations, our staff, our suppliers, our customers, or any aspect of our ongoing activities,” confirmed Antonia Graham, head of communications for the Digicel Group.
Last month Digicel announced a number of initiatives designed to seek the support of debtholders for its debt reduction plans. It said over 97 percent of bondholders supported plans that will see them swap their notes for securities of a lesser value.
