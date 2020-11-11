Edition: International
Discovery partners Megogo to bring streaming service to Eastern Europe, Central Asia

Wednesday 11 November 2020 | 12:26 CET | News

Discovery and Ukrainian OTT video service Megogo have announced a strategic partnership in 13 markets in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Discovery will launch the streaming service Discovery+ in 13 countries across Eastern Europe and Asia through a strategic partnership with Megogo. From December, Discovery+ will be brought to Megogo customers in Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.  

Discovery+ combines Discovery’s factual and entertainment library with sports from its brands Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Science, Food Network, Travel Channel and Eurosport.  

Thousands of hours of VoD shows and additional live sports content on Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD will be made available to Megogo subscribers, as part of the Base subscription or as a direct buy-through option for all Megogo's users. The VoD programmes will include also premium Discovery factual content in 4K, available for the first time across these markets. 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Discovery Networks / Eurosport / Megogo
Countries: Asia / Eastern Europe
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

