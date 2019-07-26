Edition: International
Wireless

Dish enters US mobile market with takeover of Boost Mobile

Wednesday 1 July 2020 | 17:07 CET | News

Dish Network has completed the takeover of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile for USD 1.4 billion, marking its entry on the US retail mobile market. The sale of the brand is part of the conditions agreed by T-Mobile US with regulators to gain clearance for its takeover of Sprint. 

The deal gives Dish over 9.3 million prepaid customers. They will continue to use the Sprint/T-Mobile network under a MVNO agreement included in the deal, until Dish completes construction of its own mobile network. Dish said it will maintain the Boost brand, while using a different logo. 

It will also launch new offers for Boost customers, based on discounts for loyal customers. Under the slogan'$hrink-It!', Boost will start with 15 GB and unlimited calls and texts for USD 45 and reduce the price by USD 5 after three on-time payments and another USD 5 after six payments. 

Boost offered a similar plan until mid-2014. Rival Verizon recently introduced a similar pricing structure for its prepaid customers. 

The new Boost also will offer a plan at USD 35 per month including 10 GB and unlimited calls and texts. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Boost Mobile / Dish Network / Sprint / T-Mobile US / Verizon
Countries: United States
