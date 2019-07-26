Dish enters US mobile market with takeover of Boost Mobile

Dish Network has completed the takeover of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile for USD 1.4 billion, marking its entry on the US retail mobile market. The sale of the brand is part of the conditions agreed by T-Mobile US with regulators to gain clearance for its takeover of Sprint.
The deal gives Dish over 9.3 million prepaid customers. They will continue to use the Sprint/T-Mobile network under a MVNO agreement included in the deal, until Dish completes construction of its own mobile network. Dish said it will maintain the Boost brand, while using a different logo.
It will also launch new offers for Boost customers, based on discounts for loyal customers. Under the slogan'$hrink-It!', Boost will start with 15 GB and unlimited calls and texts for USD 45 and reduce the price by USD 5 after three on-time payments and another USD 5 after six payments.
Boost offered a similar plan until mid-2014. Rival Verizon recently introduced a similar pricing structure for its prepaid customers.
The new Boost also will offer a plan at USD 35 per month including 10 GB and unlimited calls and texts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions