Dish revenues fall on fewer TV, mobile customers in Q3, capex ramps up for 5G launch

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 12:54 CET | News
Dish Network reported a small drop in third-quarter revenues after losing both pay-TV and mobile subscribers. Revenue dropped to USD 4.45 billion from USD 4.53 billion a year earlier, while net profit improved over the same period to USD 557 million from USD 505 million, helped by improved profitability at the mobile business following the integration of various acquisitions. 

Categories: General
Companies: Dish Network
Countries: United States
