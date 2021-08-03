Edition: International
Dish, DirecTV rekindle merger talks - report

Thursday 13 January 2022 | 08:59 CET | News
US satellite TV operators DirecTV and Dish Network are in merger talks again, The New York Post reports. The companies attempted a merger nearly two decades ago but the plan was vetoed by competition regulators. Since then their customer bases have shrunk considerably and new competitors have emerged, giving them a less powerful role in the industry. 

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / DirecTV / Dish Network
Countries: United States
