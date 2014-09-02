Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

AT&T completes spin-off of DirecTV in new joint venture with TPG

Tuesday 3 August 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
AT&T has completed the spin-off of is DirecTV business in a joint venture with TPG, as first announced in February. DirecTV owns and operates the former AT&T US and Puerto Rico pay-TV business, including satellite, streaming and IP video services with around 15.4 million subscribers.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: AT&T / DirecTV / HBO / TPG
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

AT&T sells Vrio to Argentina's Grupo Werthein, takes USD 4.6 bln impairment
Published 22 Jul 2021 09:48 CET | Caribbean
AT&T has agreed to sell the bulk of its Vrio satellite TV business in Latin America to Argentinian holding company Grupo ...

DirecTV preparing USD 3.1 billion debt offering
Published 19 Jul 2021 15:03 CET | United States
DirecTV Entertainment, part of AT&T, has announced a proposed offering of USD 3.1 billion worth of senior secured notes due 2027. ...

AT&T to have USD 43 billion available for debt reduction after WarnerMedia deal with Discovery
Published 25 May 2021 11:41 CET | World
AT&T CEO John Stankey said the WarnerMedia deal with Discovery will provide the carrier with around USD 43 billion for debt ...

AT&T spins off pay-TV business in joint venture with TPG
Published 26 Feb 2021 09:33 CET | United States
AT&T has agreed to create a new company for its US video business unit, namely DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services, ...





Related Info

AT&T sells Vrio to Argentina's Grupo Werthein, takes USD 4.6 bln impairment
22 Jul | Caribbean | News
DirecTV preparing USD 3.1 billion debt offering
19 Jul | United States | News
AT&T to have USD 43 billion available for debt reduction after WarnerMedia deal with Discovery
25 May | World | News
AT&T spins off pay-TV business in joint venture with TPG
26 Feb | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Aug Bredband2 Q2 2021
03 Aug Sequans Q2 2021
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2021
03 Aug Akamai Technologies Q2 2021
03 Aug Alibaba Q2 2021
03 Aug Infinera Q3 2021
03 Aug NeoPhotonics Q2 2021
03 Aug Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
03 Aug Echostar Q2 2021
04 Aug Intred Q2 2021
04 Aug Aferian interim results
04 Aug Liberty Latin America Q2 2021
04 Aug Smith Micro Q2 2021
04 Aug Inseego Q2 2021
04 Aug Qorvo fiscal Q1
04 Aug Roku Q2 2021
04 Aug 8x8 fiscal Q1
04 Aug Viavi Q4
04 Aug EA fiscal Q1
04 Aug Digi International fiscal Q3
04 Aug Lumen Technologies Q2
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
05 Aug Starhub Q2 2021
05 Aug United Internet Q2 2021
05 Aug Swisscom Q2 2021
05 Aug Uniti Group Q2
05 Aug OTE Q2
05 Aug FireEye Q2
05 Aug InterDigital Q2
05 Aug Switch Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now