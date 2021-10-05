Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Video

HBO Max reveals Europe pricing, adds more countries

Tuesday 5 October 2021 | 14:27 CET | News
WarnerMedia has revealed pricing details for the upcoming launch in 6 European countries of its streaming platform HBO Max and confirmed that it will expand to 21 more territories next year, up from the initial 14. In a statement released following a virtual launch event, the media giant said subscribers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will all see their monthly prices fall compared to the price of the existing service, with subscribers Spain and Andorra paying the same. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

WarnerMedia opens Asia regional hub in Singapore

Published 24 Sep 2021 16:57 CET | Singapore
WarnerMedia has introduced its new regional hub for Asia (excluding China and Japan). The office represents the full integration ...

Vodafone Spain to offer HBO Max on Vodafone TV from 26 October
Published 08 Sep 2021 15:06 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has confirmed that HBO Max will be part of the TV offer included on its Vodafone TV platform when the streaming ...

HBO Max to launch in Spain and Nordics on 26 October
Published 08 Sep 2021 14:36 CET | Europe
WarnerMedia announced that its streaming platform HBO Max will begin its European rollout in the Nordics and Spain on 26 October ...

HBO Max European rollout to begin in autumn in Nordics and Spain
Published 01 Sep 2021 12:08 CET | Europe
WarnerMedia's streaming platform HBO Max will start its European rollout in the Nordics and Spain this coming autumn, followed by ...

HBO Max offers free pilot episodes to attract new subscribers
Published 04 Aug 2021 12:26 CET | United States
HBO Max has started offering free in-app access to episodes of some of its popular series, in order to attract more new ...

AT&T completes spin-off of DirecTV in new joint venture with TPG
Published 03 Aug 2021 08:43 CET | United States
AT&T has completed the spin-off of is DirecTV business in a joint venture with TPG, as first announced in February. DirecTV owns ...

AT&T raises FY outlook after Q2 recovery in wireless, media businesses
Published 22 Jul 2021 13:31 CET | United States
AT&T has raised its full-year outlook, after showing a strong recovery in second-quarter results at its wireless and media ...

HBO Max launches in Latin America with half-price offer
Published 30 Jun 2021 14:37 CET | Latin America
WarnerMedia's streaming platform HBO Max has officially debuted in Latin America with a half-price launch offer. Under the ...





Related Info

WarnerMedia opens Asia regional hub in Singapore
24 Sep | Singapore | News
Vodafone Spain to offer HBO Max on Vodafone TV from 26 October
8 Sep | Spain | News
HBO Max to launch in Spain and Nordics on 26 October
8 Sep | Europe | News
HBO Max European rollout to begin in autumn in Nordics and Spain
1 Sep | Europe | News
HBO Max offers free pilot episodes to attract new subscribers
4 Aug | United States | News
AT&T completes spin-off of DirecTV in new joint venture with TPG
3 Aug | United States | News
AT&T raises FY outlook after Q2 recovery in wireless, media businesses
22 Jul | United States | News
HBO Max launches in Latin America with half-price offer
30 Jun | Latin America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
06 Oct Marvell Technology investors day
07 Oct VMware analysts meeting
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now