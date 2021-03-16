Edition: International
HBO Max to launch in Spain and Nordics on 26 October

Wednesday 8 September 2021 | 14:36 CET | News
WarnerMedia announced that its streaming platform HBO Max will begin its European rollout in the Nordics and Spain on 26 October before expanding to 14 more territories next year. In a statement that confirms earlier reports, the company said Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra are the first six European countries to receive the service, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia in 2022.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: Europe / Scandinavia / Spain
