Disney+ passes 100 mln subscribers milestone

Wednesday 10 March 2021 | 08:39 CET | News
The SVOD service Disney+ has topped 100 million subscribers worldwide, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. He gave the figures at Disney's annual shareholders meeting. The platform added significant subscribers after its 23 February launch of the new Star content offering.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / ESPN / Hulu
Countries: India / World
