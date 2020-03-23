Edition: International
Disney+ postpones India launch on coronavirus outbreak

Monday 23 March 2020 | 09:53 CET | News
Disney+ will not launch in India on 29 March, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Financial Express reports, citing a Hotstar statement. At the beginning of February, Disney+ announced plans to go live in India through pay-TV provider Hotstar on 29 March. Disney+ was expected to launch in India in conjunction with the start of the IPL 2020, but since that has been delayed due to coronavirus, Hotstar has decided to postpone the service's launch as well. The Disney+ India launch has now been delayed 'indefinitely'.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: The Walt Disney Company
Countries: India
