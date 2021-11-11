Edition: International
Disney+ to arrive this summer in 42 new countries, 11 more territories

Thursday 27 January 2022 | 11:43 CET | News
Disney+ plans to launch its services this summer in 42 new countries and 11 territories, making its debut in more countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. No specific launch dates or subscription details were revealed. The company said earlier this month that it wanted to be present in over 160 countries by fiscal 2023.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney
Countries: World
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Amazon Prime Video takes fifth of new SVoD subscriptions in Q4 in US - Kantar
Published 26 Jan 2022 11:41 CET | United States
Amazon's Prime Video continued to attract the lion's share of new US SVoD subscriptions in the fourth of 2021, although slowed ...

Great Britain SVoD households reach over 17 million in Q4 - Kantar
Published 26 Jan 2022 10:43 CET | United Kingdom
The number of VoD-enabled households in Great Britain subscribing to at least one video streaming service increased to 17.1 ...

Netflix faces loss of 750,000 UK users as popular shows move to Disney+ - study
Published 24 Jan 2022 10:54 CET | United Kingdom
New research from media consultancy Digital i suggests that Netflix could lose up to 750,000 subscribers in the UK after rival ...

Argentina sets out sports broadcast conditions following Disney-Fox sports merger
Published 20 Jan 2022 14:12 CET | Argentina
Argentina's antitrust authority CNDC has announced a series of requirements to be met by the Walt Disney Company to restore ...

Disney puts focus on growing direct-to-consumer business as streaming subscriptions hit 179 mln
Published 20 Jan 2022 11:06 CET | World
Disney is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as chairman for ...

Disney takes new general counsel from Spotify
Published 23 Dec 2021 11:10 CET | World
Disney has named Horacio Gutierrez its new general counsel and secretary from February, reporting to CEO Bob Chapek. Gutierrez ...

Disney, Google reach carriage agreement for YouTube TV after 2-day blackout
Published 20 Dec 2021 09:22 CET | United States
Disney and Google have reached a new carriage deal, putting back a number of Disney channels back on YouTube TV, Variety ...

Cox adds Disney+ to Contour box
Published 14 Dec 2021 09:56 CET | United States
US cable operator Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced the addition of Disney+ to the Contour TV and ...

Disney to offer free Star+ pass in 5 LatAm countries
Published 08 Dec 2021 14:03 CET | Latin America
Disney said it will offer a 3-day pass for new subscribers to its video streaming service Star+ this weekend as part of a ...

Disney's Iger to leave at year-end, Arnold named new chair
Published 02 Dec 2021 10:41 CET | World
The Walt Disney Company has elected Susan E. Arnold as its new board chair, effective 31 December. She is already a 14-year board ...

Disney to raise price for Hulu+Live TV from 21 December - report
Published 22 Nov 2021 11:58 CET | United States
Disney will be raising the price for Hulu+Live TV by USD 5 per month from 21 December, Variety reported. In exchange, customers ...

Disney+ goes live in South Korea for KRW 9,900 per month

Published 12 Nov 2021 09:48 CET | Korea, Republic of
Streaming service Disney+ went live in South Korea and is now available on its website or in Apple's App Store for iPhones and ...

Disney+ subscriber growth slows to 2.1 mln in Sept quarter
Published 11 Nov 2021 08:52 CET | World
Disney+ saw a significant slowdown in subscriber growth in the three months to September, adding just 2.1 million new customers ...





