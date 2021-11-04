Edition: International
Disney puts focus on growing direct-to-consumer business as streaming subscriptions hits 179 mln

Thursday 20 January 2022 | 11:06 CET | News
Disney is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as chairman for international content and operations. The move is part of the company's push to grow its global direct-to-consumer business. The company said it had 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of last year, and that it plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is in to over 160 by fiscal 2023. The company will also invest "significantly" into the creation of original local and regional content, with more than 340 titles already

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / ESPN / Hulu
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

