Disney's Iger to leave at year-end, Arnold named new chair

Thursday 2 December 2021 | 10:41 CET | News
The Walt Disney Company has elected Susan E. Arnold as its new board chair, effective 31 December. She is already a 14-year board member and the lead independent director since 2018. She will succeed Bob Iger, the former Disney CEO who is leaving the company at year-end. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Disney / The Walt Disney Company
Countries: World
