Dutch mobile market slows drop in service revenues to 1% in Q1

Wednesday 23 June 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
The drop in service revenues in the Dutch mobile market slowed to 1.1 percent on an annual basis in Q1, helped by steady growth in the number of Sims and a shift to larger bundles at higher prices, according to Telecompaper research. T-Mobile was the only operator to grow revenues and increased its market share to over a third of revenues. Telecompaper expects the market to show a small drop in the full-year 2021 due to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, while service revenues should start to grow again from 2024-5 thanks to increased penetration of 5G services.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN / Telecompaper / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
