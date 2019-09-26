Dutch multi-play subscribers grow to 7 million in 2019

The Dutch multi-play market grew to EUR 1.29 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the latest research from Telecompaper. The growth was due to price increases at most providers over the summer, as growth in the number of multi-play subscriptions slowed to 0.5 percent in 2019, for a total 6.98 million at year-end.
VodafoneZiggo is the biggest multi-play provider, with almost 48 percent of households and 48.5 percent of revenues, according to the Dutch Multiplay Market 2019-Q4 report. KPN comes second with 37 percent of subscribers and almost 40 percent of revenues. T-Mobile follows at a distance in third place.
The triple-play remains the most common type of plan, used by almost 49 percent of the multi-play households. However, the traditional 3P make-up of broadband, fixed telephony and TV is shifting towards broadband, TV and mobile services. The quad-play is used by 28 percent of subscribers, and 23 percent are dual-play subscribers. Among dual-play customers, broadband and TV is the most common combination, while broadband and fixed telephony is becoming more often broadband and mobile.
In terms of revenues, the quad-play takes 38 percent of the market. It's growing mainly at the expense of dual-play, which accounted for 16 percent of revenues. The triple-play still has the biggest revenue share, at 46 percent.
The report also provides details on how many households have a fixed-mobile bundle and which combinations of services are most common. In total, 2.92 million multi-play households used both fixed and mobile services from the same provider, equal to almost 42 percent of the total. These subscriptions generated EUR 679 million in revenues in Q4 2019, up by a fifth from the same period a year earlier.
Two-thirds of the fixed-mobile households have a quad-play package, and a quarter use broadband, TV and mobile in the same plan. That compares to respectively 72 and 20 percent at the end of 2018.
