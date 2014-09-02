Dutch TV market slows subscriber losses in Q2, Ziggo returns to growth

The coronavirus outbreak kept more people at home and in front of the TV. It also meant a forced pause in Ziggo’s gradual shutdown of analogue TV services, which helped the cable operator add around 2,000 subscribers in Q2 2020. This was Ziggo's first increase in TV subscribers since its merger with UPC in 2014.
According to the latest edition of Telecompaper’s quarterly Dutch Television Market report, Ziggo’s share of the TV market is stable at just over 52 percent of subscribers, despite a small drop of 0.4 percent in its customer base over the past year.
KPN was responsible for most of the TV customer losses in Q2, as in previous quarters. The operator lost 15,000 TV subscribers in the three months, and its total base was down 2.6 percent year-on-year to less than 2.3 million TV subscribers at the end of June.
KPN is losing customers mainly at its digital terrestrial service Digitenne, which is seeing customers turn to online video apps and streaming services rather than DTT to serve second rooms or holiday homes. In addition, KPN is suffering from the gradual erosion of the DSL market, where it loses IPTV subscribers. At the same time, the company posted growth in TV subscribers in the fibre segment in Q2, helped by its expanding FTTH footprint.
"Concerns about problems switching provider during the pandemic and increased time at home may have slowed cancellations in Q2," said Kamiel Albrecht, Telecompaper’s fixed market analyst and author of the Dutch Television Market quarterly report. "However, the structural outlook for the pay-TV market is negative, as more people turn to online video. We expect the number of subscribers to fall over 1% in 2020 and continue to fall slowly in the coming years."
For the five years to 2024, Telecompaper forecasts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -0.8 percent for pay-TV subscribers in the Netherlands to reach a total of 7.1 million. Over the same period, revenues are expected to show a CAGR of 0.1 percent, as price increases offset the smaller customer base.
The above figures are based on Telecompaper’s continuous research on the Dutch communications market. A detailed analysis of the pay-TV market in the Netherlands, including connections and revenues by technology and providers, is available in our quarterly Dutch Television Market report, the Q2 2020 edition of which is now available for purchase. For more information or to receive a customized market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions