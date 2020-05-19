Edition: International
EIB offers EUR 600 mln financing for Deutsche Telekom fibre project

Thursday 23 December 2021 | 13:55 CET | News
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement for Deutsche Telekom to support its roll-out of fibre networks in Germany. The EIB loan of EUR 600 million is part of a total cost for the project estimated at EUR 1.6 billion for the years 2021-2022. Telekom benefits from favourable lending conditions from the EIB, including long availability period, drawdown flexibility, long tenor of the facility and a very sizeable loan amount, the bank said.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / European Investment Bank
Countries: Germany
