Salt, Sunrise to start joint venture to roll out fibre broadband in Switzerland

Swiss operators Salt and Sunrise announced plans to partner on rolling out fibre broadband services. They will set up a joint venture company to manage the roll-out of the broadband network, called Swiss Open Fiber. The roll-out is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Swiss Open Fiber plans a total investment of up to CHF 3 billion over the next 5-7 years to reach 1.5 million households in areas of Switzerland not adequately supplied with broadband.
Although the companies run the fibre-optic platform, the infrastructure will be available to other competitors in order to provide customers with high-speed services. Sunrise and Salt have also already started discussions with potential capital partners and banks and said they expect to sign agreements in the coming months. They invited municipalities around Switzerland to contact them if interested in pursuing a FTTH network roll-out.
Projects such as Swiss Open Fibre have already been implemented in several European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, the operators noted. They plan to partner with Swiss Fibre Net, an existing alliance of local fibre networks in Switzerland, to support the set-up and operating activities in a strategic partnership. They've also hired Marc Furrer, the former director of regulator Bakom and president of Comcom, to chair the new company.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions