Eleven Sports marks 5th anniversary with rebrand, new strategy for growth

Global sports broadcaster Eleven Sports has announced a rebrand to support its growth plans as the group marks its 5th anniversary.
Under the new Eleven brand umbrella, the new '2.0 strategy' will see the company expand its offering with new content streams, and growth its digital presence by democratising sports content for fans worldwide. Since launching in 2015, Eleven has become a leading sports provide in Luxembourg, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Japan, Taiwan and Myanmar.
The new '2.0 strategy' launch will focus initially on its European markets on Belgium, Italy and Portugal, expanding to additional markets in early-2021. The rebrand sees Eleven Sports remain the flagship brand, continuing to offer live sports. The OTT and social platforms will be the cornerstone of its long-term strategy, with a new digital global hub launching later in 2020 - in addition to the regional platforms - to deliver new sports content to fans around the world.
Eleven Sports is also launching three new verticals to expand its content offering. Elevenwomen will show the best of women's sport from around the world; Elevennext will show more local sport for dedicated fan communities worldwide; and a new Eleven Esports platform will expand the virtual offering. Eleven streamed more than 200 eSports events during the pandemic lockdown, and will now roll out a premium eSports offering.
