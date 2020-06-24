Edition: International
Elisa and NENT combine standalone streaming services in Finland

Wednesday 24 June 2020 | 09:44 CET | News

Elisa and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) have announced the combination of their streaming services in Finland. From 30 June, customers can obtain Elisa Viihde Aitio alongside Viaplay Films & Series output for one price from their current supplier. In autumn, the streaming services will be combined as Elisa Viihde Viaplay.

NENT said that from 01 August, the monthly price of both the Viaplay Films & Series package and Elisa Viihde Aitio will increase for existing customers to EUR 12.99 from EUR 9.99 and EUR 9.90 respectively. For new customers, the adjusted price will apply from 30 June. Viaplay’s Total package will still cost EUR 34.99 per month and will include Elisa Viihde Aitio and Viaplay Films & Series together with Viaplay’s sports content

Elisa will be responsible for the sales, marketing and customer support of the combined service, and NENT will manage the technology and analytics. Both parties will continue to invest in content for it.

NENT and Elisa said Elisa Viihde Viaplay will offer a wide selection of domestic and Nordic original productions, international films, classic series and children’s output. Elisa said is one of the largest producers of Finnish drama, with 20 original series published. His include the internationally distributed, award-winning serials ‘Arctic Circle’, ‘All the Sins’, ‘Shadow Lines’ and ‘Bullets’. Elisa will continue to focus strongly on quality domestic drama and comedy as well as Finnish feature films.

Elisa CEO Veli-Matti Mattila said the tie-up with NENT will enable it to offer Finnish customers value for money through high-quality content with a strong focus on Finnish and Nordic original series

NENT will premiere 30 original productions on Viaplay in 2020 and Viaplay’s offering of international films, serials and children’s content continues to expand rapidly through NENT’s long-term relationships with major Hollywood, independent and in-house studios

NENT president and CEO Anders Jensen said has delivered a string of hit local drama formats and the Elisa Viihde Viaplay standalone streaming service will address the whole Finnish market and provide viewers with an even stronger and more diverse line-up.


Categories: Internet
Companies: Elisa / Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Finland
