Broadband

Disney+ reaches over 10% of Nordic households in first 2 weeks

Tuesday 6 October 2020 | 11:56 CET | News

Approximately 450,000 Swedish households are now paying for a subscription to Disney+, after the streaming service went live in Nordic countries on 15 September, according to consultancy Mediavision. It estimates that more than 10 percent of households in the Nordic region have a Disney+ subscription. Mediavision said its analysis shows that Disney+ has a top position in the regional SVoD market only two weeks after its launch.

Mediavision said it took current market leader Netflix more than a year to attain a subscriber base of similar size. Marie Nilsson, CEO of Mediavision, said the service is backed up by the strong Disney brand, enabling it to make a significant impact on the market rapidly. Pricing is likely to play a role, too, and Disney+ is marketed at a lower price than several competing services.

The rapid growth for Disney+ in the Nordic region shows that the market has matured since the introduction of Netflix in the autumn of 2012, said Mediavision. Consumers today are more familiar with streaming services and have a broader knowledge of how they work.

Mediavision's analysis of the third quarter reveals that Disney's launch has had little impact on the subscriber figures for other services. Nilsson said the arrival of Disney+ has pushed new households to sign up for their first streaming subscription, but also encouraged others to add one more subscription to their bundle. The consequences in terms of household expenditure and competition in the long term are a matter of speculation, said Nilsson.


Categories: Internet
Companies: Disney
Countries: Scandinavia / Sweden
Related

Telenor Sweden launches new streaming packages
Published 01 Oct 2020 14:37 CET | Sweden
Telenor Sweden has announced the launch on 01 October of new streaming services, following its recent agreement with TV4 Media. ...

Disney+ expands in Europe to Portugal, Scandinavia, Belgium, Luxembourg
Published 15 Sep 2020 16:33 CET | Europe
Disney+ continues its international expansion and has launched in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium ...

Norlys offers Boxer Streaming subscriptions to combine linear TV with OTT
Published 03 Sep 2020 13:56 CET | Denmark
Danish operator Norlys said that its Boxer television arm is offering two new products aimed at those who want to watch ...

Swedish Q2 streamed video reach increases 10% year on year with rise among viewers
Published 31 Aug 2020 12:57 CET | Sweden
During the second quarter of 2020, two thirds (66%) of people aged 15 to 74 watched streamed video daily, according to ...

Disney+ could attract 1.5 mln Nordic subscribers upon launch in September
Published 24 Jun 2020 14:08 CET | Scandinavia
Mediavision said almost 1.5 million Nordic households say they plan to sign up for Disney+ when it launches in the region on 15 ...

Elisa and NENT combine standalone streaming services in Finland

Published 24 Jun 2020 09:44 CET | Finland
Elisa and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) have announced the combination of their streaming services in Finland. From 30 June, ...

Nearly 1 million Nordic SVoD households could switch provider over next year
Published 04 Jun 2020 13:17 CET | Scandinavia
There are 900,000 Nordic SVoD households currently considering ending their contract in the next twelve months as competition ...

Nordic household spending on media content and access reaches EUR 149 per month
Published 27 May 2020 13:36 CET | Scandinavia
Swedish consultancy Mediavision said its report 'Insight: Nordic TV & Streaming shows that Nordic households spent an average of ...





