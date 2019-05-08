EQT buys data centre operator EdgeConnex

Private investment company EQT has agreed to buy data centre operator EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners. No financial details were provided for the deal, expected to close sometime in the fourth quarter. An earlier report from Bloomberg put the takeover price at at least USD 2.5 billion.
EdgeConneX operates more than 40 data centres in over 30 markets mainly in North America, as well as a handful of sites in Europe and Latin America. EQT said it will support the continued development of EdgeConneX and help the company find new ways to grow in existing and new markets worldwide. The private group cited the growing need for data on the back of increased use of content services, but also through innovations such as artificial intelligence, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, cloud gaming and the IoT.
The takeover adds to EQT's recent deal with Digital Colony to buy Zayo.
