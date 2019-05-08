Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

EQT buys data centre operator EdgeConnex

Wednesday 19 August 2020 | 16:56 CET | News

Private investment company EQT has agreed to buy data centre operator EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners. No financial details were provided for the deal, expected to close sometime in the fourth quarter. An earlier report from Bloomberg put the takeover price at at least USD 2.5 billion.

EdgeConneX operates more than 40 data centres in over 30 markets mainly in North America, as well as a handful of sites in Europe and Latin America. EQT said it will support the continued development of EdgeConneX and help the company find new ways to grow in existing and new markets worldwide. The private group cited the growing need for data on the back of increased use of content services, but also through innovations such as artificial intelligence, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, cloud gaming and the IoT.

The takeover adds to EQT's recent deal with Digital Colony to buy Zayo


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: EdgeConneX
Countries: Europe / North America
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EQT koopt data center operator EdgeConneX
Published 20 Aug 2020 09:58 CET | Europe
Private investeringsmaatschappij EQT neemt data center operator EdgeConneX over van een investeerdersgroep onder leiding van ...

EdgeConneX expands Portland's edge ecosystem to meet surging demand
Published 15 Jul 2020 13:46 CET | United States
EdgeConneX expanded its Portland Edge Data Center. With capacity currently available, Portland 02 brings an additional 6MWs of ...

Zayo becomes private company after takeover closes
Published 09 Mar 2020 14:04 CET | World
Zayo said its takeover by Digital Colony and EQT Infrastructure for USD 14.3 billion has closed. Zayo CEO Dan Caruso said the ...

EdgeConneX brings Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service to Munich data centre

Published 04 Dec 2019 16:02 CET | Germany
EdgeConneX announced that it is offering the Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service at its data centre in Munich. The Azure ...

EQT Infrastructure merges IP-Only with GlobalConnect
Published 21 Nov 2019 11:17 CET | Sweden
Swedish private equity fund EQT Infrastructure has announced the merger of its portfolio companies IP-Only of Sweden and ...

EQT in talks to buy data centre operator EdgeConneX - report
Published 14 Oct 2019 15:39 CET | Europe
EQT is in talks to buy data centre company EdgeConneX, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The takeover from ...

De-Cix upgrades capacity at EdgeConneX facility in Munich
Published 26 Sep 2019 17:00 CET | Germany
Germany-based internet exchange operator De-Cix has upgraded capacity at the EdgeConneX facility in Munich to more than 1 ...

Megaport elastic cloud connectivity available in EdgeConneX Munich data centre

Published 12 Sep 2019 16:33 CET | Germany
EdgeConneX announced that Megaport completed the deployment of its elastic cloud connectivity fabric at the ...

EdgeConneX inaugurates Buenos Aires data centre
Published 08 Aug 2019 14:50 CET | Argentina
Data centre provider EdgeConneX has officially opened its first EDC (Edge Data Centre) facility in South America, located in ...

EQT Infrastructure accelerates expansion in European fibre market
Published 14 Jun 2019 11:10 CET | Europe
EQT Infrastructure is expanding its footprint across Europe with the acquisition of Swedish fibre operator IP-Only. At the same ...

EQT acquires Maltese operator Melita
Published 23 May 2019 13:49 CET | Malta
EQT Infrastructure IV said it signed an agreement to acquire Malta operator Melita from private equity firms Apax Partners and ...

Zayo accepts USD 14.3 bln takeover offer from Digital Colony, EQT
Published 08 May 2019 14:18 CET | World
Zayo has confirmed a deal to be acquired by the infrastructure investors Digital Colony and EQT Infrastructure for USD 14.3 ...





Related Info

EQT koopt data center operator EdgeConneX
20 Aug | Europe | News
EdgeConneX expands Portland's edge ecosystem to meet surging demand
15 Jul | United States | News
Zayo becomes private company after takeover closes
9 Mar | World | News
EdgeConneX brings Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service to Munich data centre
4 Dec 2019 | Germany | News
EQT Infrastructure merges IP-Only with GlobalConnect
21 Nov 2019 | Sweden | News
EQT in talks to buy data centre operator EdgeConneX - report
14 Oct 2019 | Europe | News
De-Cix upgrades capacity at EdgeConneX facility in Munich
26 Sep 2019 | Germany | News
Megaport elastic cloud connectivity available in EdgeConneX Munich data centre
12 Sep 2019 | Germany | News
EdgeConneX inaugurates Buenos Aires data centre
8 Aug 2019 | Argentina | News
EQT Infrastructure accelerates expansion in European fibre market
14 Jun 2019 | Europe | Background
EQT acquires Maltese operator Melita
23 May 2019 | Malta | News
Zayo accepts USD 14.3 bln takeover offer from Digital Colony, EQT
8 May 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
24 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now