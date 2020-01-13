Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

EQT sells 50% of Delta Fiber to Stonepeak, targets 2 mln fibre connections by 2025

Monday 4 October 2021 | 13:17 CET | News
EQT and Stonepeak have announced that the EQT Infrastructure V fund and Stonepeak have agreed to acquire Delta Fiber from EQT Infrastructure III. Each party will then hold a 50 percent stake Delta Fiber, which is based in Schiedam in the Netherlands. They aim to reach 2 million fibre connections by 2025, or approximately one quarter of the country.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CAIW / Delta / Delta Fiber / EQT Infrastructure
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FTTH NL: Campaign in Oisterwijk; Belgian fibre market gains steam
Published 05 Oct 2021 09:39 CET | Belgium
Delta Fiber Netwerk has launched a campaign in Oisterwijk. If 25% of the residents say 'yes' to the roll-out of a fibre network ...

Focus FTTH: Glaspoort aan de slag in Heemstede; Delta Fiber start nieuwe campagnes
Published 28 Sep 2021 08:01 CET | Netherlands
Glaspoort heeft na Hoogeveen Oost zijn tweede project bekend gemaakt: Heemstede. De komende jaren worden 13.000 huishoudens ...

Dutch Broadband 2021-Q2
Published 07 Sep 2021 17:40 CET | Netherlands
This report analyses developments in the second quarter of 2021 in the Dutch market for broadband internet access, focusing on ...

Delta Fiber brings FilmBox to Caiway, Delta customers
Published 03 Sep 2021 15:02 CET | Netherlands
SPI International said it has launched FilmBox in the Netherlands with Dutch provider Delta Fiber. From 1 Starting, Delta Fiber ...

Delta Fiber picks Nokia for 400G transport network
Published 09 Aug 2021 09:32 CET | Netherlands
Nokia announced it has been selected by Dutch operator Delta Fiber to provide a next-generation optical transport network, based ...

Delta launches new internet plans at up to 8 Gbps
Published 05 Aug 2021 08:25 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator Delta is introducing new internet subscriptions, with a top speed of 8 Gbps for EUR 67.50 per month. The company ...





Related Info

FTTH NL: Campaign in Oisterwijk; Belgian fibre market gains steam
09:39 | Belgium | News
Focus FTTH: Glaspoort aan de slag in Heemstede; Delta Fiber start nieuwe campagnes
28 Sep | Netherlands | News
Dutch Broadband 2021-Q2
7 Sep | Netherlands | Report
Delta Fiber brings FilmBox to Caiway, Delta customers
3 Sep | Netherlands | News
Delta Fiber picks Nokia for 400G transport network
9 Aug | Netherlands | News
Delta launches new internet plans at up to 8 Gbps
5 Aug | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
06 Oct Marvell Technology investors day
07 Oct VMware analysts meeting
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now