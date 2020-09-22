Edition: International
Ericsson announces new purpose and vision based on possibilities of limitless connectivity

Monday 27 September 2021 | 12:08 CET | News
Equipment vendor Ericsson said it is presenting a new look and feel for its brand as it launches a new purpose and vision. This purpose is to create connections that "make the unimaginable possible" and its vision is for "limitless connectivity" to improve lives, redefine business and create a sustainable future. It will present the future of unlimited connectivity in print and digital media, it said.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
