Ericsson buys Vonage for USD 6.2 billion

Monday 22 November 2021 | 09:07 CET | News
Ericsson has agreed to buy the VoIP operator Vonage for USD 21 per share, for a total of USD 6.2 billion. The board of directors at Vonage approved the deal, which will enable Ericsson to expand its enterprise operations globally and build on its integration of Cradlepoint in September 2020. The merger price represents a premium of 28 percent to Vonage's closing share price on 19 November and 34 percent to the volume-weighted average share price for the three months to 19 November.

Ericsson koopt Vonage voor USD 6,2 miljard
Published 22 Nov 2021 12:01 CET | World
Ericsson heeft ingestemd met de overname van VoIP-operator Vonage voor USD 21 per aandeel, voor een totaal van USD 6,2 miljard. ...

