Ericsson sales, profit lift in Q4 despite continuing slowdown in China sales

Tuesday 25 January 2022 | 09:35 CET | News
Ericsson reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, with growth still tempered by the slowdown of sales in China, but helped by investments in its product portfolio. Ericsson noted it has so far been able to mitigate inflationary pressure by evolving its product portfolio, strengthening it this year with Massive MIMO radios for enhanced network performance and its new Cloud RAN portfolio for 5G mid band. As a result, the company has increased its dividend for 2021 to SEK 2.50, from 2.00 in 2020.

