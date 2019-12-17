Edition: International
Wireless

Ericsson raises forecast for global 5G subscribers in 2020, almost 80% in China

Monday 30 November 2020 | 13:51 CET | News

There are signs of an acceleration in 5G roll-out, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report. The company estimates that by the end of this year, more than 1 billion people – or 15 percent of the world’s population – will live in an area with 5G coverage. This is expected to reach 60 percent in 2026, when there will be an estimated 3.5 billion 5G users in the world. 

Ericsson raised again its year-end 2020 estimate for global 5G subscriptions, to 220 million, due mainly to faster take-up in China. More than one in ten Chinese mobile subscribers are expected to use 5G by year-end, and they will account for almost 80 percent of all 5G users in the world (175 mln). The growth in China is driven by a national strategic focus, intense competition between service providers, as well as increasingly affordable 5G smartphones from several vendors, Ericsson said.  

North America is the second-largest market for 5G, with an estimated 4 percent of subscribers using 5G by the end of 2020. Commercialization there is now moving at a rapid pace and by 2026, Ericsson forecasts that 80 percent of North American mobile subscriptions will be 5G, the highest level of any region in the world.

Europe is seeing a slower roll-out of 5G, due in part to delays in spectrum auctions earlier this year. Ericsson predicts the region will end 2020 with about 1 percent of mobile users on 5G subscriptions.

The report further looks at some of the emerging 5G applications, such as cloud gaming and critical IoT, which covers time-sensitive services. Ericsson also found that almost two-thirds of 5G operators are offering some form of fixed-wireless access service. The company forecasts FWA connections to grow more than threefold and reach more than 180 million by the end of 2026, accounting for about a quarter of total mobile network data traffic.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Related

Ericsson verhoogt voorspellingen voor 5G-gebruikers in 2020
Published 30 Nov 2020 14:25 CET | World
Volgens het laatste Ericsson Mobility Report zijn er tekenen van een versnelling in de uitrol van 5G. Het bedrijf schat dat tegen ...

Ericsson verhoogt voorspellingen voor 5G-gebruikers in 2020
30 Nov | World | News
