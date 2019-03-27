Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ericsson starts production at new US factory

Wednesday 4 March 2020 | 14:31 CET | News

Ericsson announced the start of production at its new factory in Lewisville, Texas. First announced last year, the US factory will produce 5G base stations for North American customers.

The first product manufactured at the factory is the millimeter-wave Street Macro, a key part of Ericsson’s 5G portfolio for its North American customers. All radio access components are housed in one lightweight enclosure, allowing service providers to grow 5G coverage in complex city environments.

Ericsson is using the Street Macro at the factory as well, to develop smart manufacturing techniques and connected services for the site. The company said it's "on target this year to have the most fully automated, sustainable 5G smart factory in the US".

5G connectivity will enable agile operations and flexible production, utilizing industrial solutions such as automated warehouses, connected logistics, automated assembly, packing, product handling and autonomous carts, the company said. Ericsson will initially employ approximately 100 people at the facility.

The factory is part of efforts to bring its supply chain closer to customers, while also address US security concerns about foreign suppliers. Ericsson is a 5G supplier to all four US network operators as well as several smaller operators. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Eerste 5G-basisstation rolt van de band in Amerikaanse 5G-Smart Factory van Ericsson
Published 04 Mar 2020 14:14 CET | United States
Ericsson heeft bekend gemaakt dat de Ericsson Smart factory in Lewisville, Texas, het eerste 5G basisstation heeft geproduceerd. ...

US attorney general calls for US, allies to buy stake in Nokia, Ericsson to help counter Huawei
Published 07 Feb 2020 09:53 CET | United States
The US Attorney General William Barr has suggested the US and its allies invest in Nokia and Ericsson, as part of efforts to ...

Ericsson takes provision of SEK 12 bln for fallout from US corruption probes
Published 26 Sep 2019 09:29 CET | United States
Ericsson said corruption investigations into the company by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of ...

Ericsson to open smart factory in US for 5G equipment
Published 26 Jun 2019 10:35 CET | United States
Ericsson announced plans to build its first fully-automated smart factory in the US. The factory will produce Advanced Antenna ...

US govt considers making manufacturers produce US-bound equipment outside of China
Published 24 Jun 2019 09:05 CET | World
The US government has started a 150-day review of the US telecom supply chain and has started asking telecom-equipment ...

GCI selects Ericsson for 5G rollout in Alaska
Published 19 Jun 2019 09:20 CET | United States
Ericsson said it was selected by Alaska's GCI to build the nation's northernmost 5G network in Anchorage, Alaska, which is ...

Ericsson to open Ericsson D-Fifteen centre in Santa Clara
Published 24 Apr 2019 18:23 CET | United States
Ericsson announced the upcoming launch of Ericsson D-Fifteen, a new innovation and co-creation centre at the company's Santa ...

AT&T, Ericsson demo network slice with lifecycle management based on ONAP
Published 27 Mar 2019 08:36 CET | United States
Ericsson said it collaborated with AT&T to deploy what it calls the world's first lifecycle management based on Open Networking ...





Related Info

Eerste 5G-basisstation rolt van de band in Amerikaanse 5G-Smart Factory van Ericsson
4 Mar | United States | News
US attorney general calls for US, allies to buy stake in Nokia, Ericsson to help counter Huawei
7 Feb | United States | News
Ericsson takes provision of SEK 12 bln for fallout from US corruption probes
26 Sep 2019 | United States | News
Ericsson to open smart factory in US for 5G equipment
26 Jun 2019 | United States | News
US govt considers making manufacturers produce US-bound equipment outside of China
24 Jun 2019 | World | News
GCI selects Ericsson for 5G rollout in Alaska
19 Jun 2019 | United States | News
Ericsson to open Ericsson D-Fifteen centre in Santa Clara
24 Apr 2019 | United States | News
AT&T, Ericsson demo network slice with lifecycle management based on ONAP
27 Mar 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Mar TPG Telecom H1 results
05 Mar Ooma Q4 2019
05 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
05 Mar Dasan Zhone Q4
05 Mar Berec meeting
05 Mar Cellcom EGM
08 Mar OFC 2020
09 Mar Synchronoss Technologies Q4 2019
09 Mar Otelco Q4 2019
09 Mar Sohu.com Q4 2019
10 Mar Telecom Italia Q4 2019
10 Mar Optiva FY results
10 Mar Mediaset FY results
11 Mar MTN FY results
11 Mar Inseego Q4 2019
11 Mar Semtech Q4 2019
12 Mar Tucows Q4 2019
12 Mar MTS Q4 2019
12 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now