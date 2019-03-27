Ericsson starts production at new US factory

Ericsson announced the start of production at its new factory in Lewisville, Texas. First announced last year, the US factory will produce 5G base stations for North American customers.
The first product manufactured at the factory is the millimeter-wave Street Macro, a key part of Ericsson’s 5G portfolio for its North American customers. All radio access components are housed in one lightweight enclosure, allowing service providers to grow 5G coverage in complex city environments.
Ericsson is using the Street Macro at the factory as well, to develop smart manufacturing techniques and connected services for the site. The company said it's "on target this year to have the most fully automated, sustainable 5G smart factory in the US".
5G connectivity will enable agile operations and flexible production, utilizing industrial solutions such as automated warehouses, connected logistics, automated assembly, packing, product handling and autonomous carts, the company said. Ericsson will initially employ approximately 100 people at the facility.
The factory is part of efforts to bring its supply chain closer to customers, while also address US security concerns about foreign suppliers. Ericsson is a 5G supplier to all four US network operators as well as several smaller operators.
