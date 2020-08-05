Edition: International
Ethio Telecom splits network infrastructure into five divisions

Wednesday 5 August 2020 | 11:27 CET | News

Ethio Telecom has split its network infrastructure department into five divisions for service efficiency as it prepares to remain competitive after the liberalisation of the telecom sector, reports Addis Fortune. The country's sole telecom operator is also hoping to lease its infrastructure to the two operators that are expected to join the industry in 2021. It plans to generate income by renting out its 7,100 towers and over 22,000 km of fibre optics to interested telecom operators.

The company's network infrastructure is run by 5,400 people and has been split into five divisions, falling under infrastructure or services based on the nature of the network.  The divisions are Fixed Network, Wireless Network, Infrastructure-Power & Environment, Infrastructure-Transport Network, and National Operation & Service Management.

The Fixed Network division uses a wired network for voice and data communication, while the Wireless Network division runs the operation of wireless devices or systems in a fixed location reliant on tower networks. The Power & Environment team will handle land acquisition, towers and supplying power from solar power or generators to fixed networks.

The Transport Network division deals with the transmission and traffic of data between devices. The National Operation & Service Management division, which directly reports to the CEO, is tasked with monitoring services and acts as an information hub. It has a system that reports technical glitches to the relevant department to deploy technical teams to fix issues.

Frehiwot Tameru, CEO of Ethio Telecom, said the functional split aims to make the company efficient, and is one of the best restructurings it has done.

The new draft licensing directive drawn up by the Ethiopian Communications Authority is currently undergoing consultation. It allows telecom companies to build their infrastructure or use existing infrastructure through a lease agreement. Tameru said leasing infrastructure will encourage Ethio Telecom to improve its set-up while creating an excellent and sustainable market opportunity.

 




Categories: General
Companies: Ethio Telecom
Countries: Ethiopia
