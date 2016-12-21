Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

EU court rules against telecom data retention laws in UK, France, Belgium

Tuesday 6 October 2020 | 13:43 CET | News

The EU Court of Justice has again struck down national laws requiring mass data collection and retention by telecom operators for law enforcement purposes. Ruling on cases brought in the UK, France and Belgium, the court said the EU's ePrivacy directive prohibits the indiscriminate retention of massive amounts of personal communications data, even in the name of national security or prevention. 

The cases were brought by the NGOs Privacy International and Quadrature du Net in respectively the UK and France, and the association of lawyers in Belgium. The EU court's general advocate already found in an opinion issued in January that the national legislation on data retention in all three countries was too broad and indiscriminate, violating fundamental rights of EU citizens. 

The court's final ruling upholds that opinion and is line with its previous rulings striking down data retention legislation in 2016 and 2014. While numerous countries have tried since then to pass similar laws, the court clarified in the latest ruling that the EU states' exclusive right to handle national security did not absolve their obligations under the ePrivacy directive to preserve the confidentiality of personal communications. 

Even if that confidentiality may be breached at times in the name of a serious, genuine threat to national security, that exception cannot become the rule, where retention of all personal data becomes standard practice. The EU states must still uphold the principle of proportionality under the EU's charter of fundamental rights, meaning data retention is subject to review by a court or other independent authority and is of a limited duration.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EU rechtbank verbiedt dataretentiewetten in VK, Frankrijk en Belgie
Published 06 Oct 2020 15:00 CET | Europe
Het Hof van Justitie van de EU heeft opnieuw nationale wetten geschrapt die het massaal verzamelen en bewaren van data door ...

EU court advocate sees problems with UK, Belgium, France data retention laws
Published 15 Jan 2020 15:04 CET | Europe
The EU Court of Justice's advocate general has said the court's earlier ruling against a general data retention obligation for ...

EU Court rules for Tele2, against UK govt on data retention
Published 21 Dec 2016 12:10 CET | Europe
The European Court of Justice has ruled that member states may not impose a general obligation to retain data on providers of ...





Related Info

EU rechtbank verbiedt dataretentiewetten in VK, Frankrijk en Belgie
15:00 | Europe | News
EU court advocate sees problems with UK, Belgium, France data retention laws
15 Jan | Europe | News
EU Court rules for Tele2, against UK govt on data retention
21 Dec 2016 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
07 Oct RSPG Plenary meeting
08 Oct Marvell Technology Investor Day
12 Oct SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now