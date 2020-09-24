Edition: International
EU imposes up to 44% tariff on Chinese optical fibre as anti-dumping measure

Thursday 18 November 2021 | 12:02 CET | News
The European Union has approved new anti-dumping measures against Chinese makers of optical fibre cables. According to the notice published in the EU's Official Journal, imports of the cable from China will be subject to tariffs up to 44 percent. 

Categories: Fixed
Countries: Europe
